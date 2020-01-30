Tiger Shroff is in awe of 'young king' Michael Jackson as he shares a throwback video of his idol

We all know Tiger's love for singer, songwriter, and dancer Michael Jackson. Recently, Tiger shared a throwback video of the singer when he was young.

Tiger Shroff had a great 2019. The actor entertained his fans with an amazing blockbuster film War also starring . Tiger was also seen in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Within a short span, he has been able to establish himself as an action hero in the Bollywood film industry. The actor follows a huge fan following. The actor, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 is back in the city. Tiger is quite active on social media.

We all know Tiger's love for singer, songwriter, and dancer Michael Jackson. Tiger has time and again opened up about his love for the singer and called him as an idol. Infact, when it comes to dance Tiger looks upto him and tries his best to dance like MJ. Recently, Tiger shared a throwback video of Michael Jackson. In the video, MJ looks too young and is speaking about his songs, his performance to an interviewer. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "#youngking #mj So much 'know' even then" with joined hands emoji.

Check out the snap from Tiger Shroff's Insta story:

Meanwhile, post the success of War, Tiger Shroff started shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite , and after wrapping up the Serbia schedule of the film, Tiger is back to the bay. After the wrap up of Baaghi 3’s Serbia schedule, Tiger Shroff took to social media to thank almighty that after such a difficult schedule during which he even suffered injuries, he is glad that he is back in one piece.

