Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: I have to give my 1000 percent else I might not value the super powers

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on March 2020.

After winning hearts in War, Tiger Shroff is back with action in the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3, and ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 has dropped online, fans have been in awe of Tiger Shroff because instead of visual effects, Tiger has shot all the action scenes live. From running through live explosions to hanging from helicopters, Tiger has gone an extra mile for Baaghi 3 and during an interview, when this Baaghi actor was asked about his superhuman feat and as to how does it feel after performing such daredevil acts, Tiger said, “While I love to lose myself in such characters, it’s important to take a break from them too, else I might not value the super powers enough.

Furthermore, talking about his onscreen character, Ronnie aka Ranveer Pratap Singh is, in a way, believed to be a superhero and to this, Tiger said that Ronnie is physically gifted and does a lot of things that would be termed over the top so, adding, Tiger said, “So even though I am not flying I am close to doing it.” Well, we all know that for Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff extensively shot in Serbia and since the makers of the film have taken the action a notch higher in the film wherein Tiger is seen running through live explosions, the actor said that, “The weapons were a challenge because it’s not easy to leap through the air, holding a 5-10 kg gun in each hand. I have to give in my 1000 per cent.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in War opposite and Vaani Kapoor and on the personal front, Tiger is rumoured to be dating although the two have always maintained that they are just good friends.



Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More