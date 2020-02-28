Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 4: I’d like to play Ronnie till my legs don’t give up on me

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will hit the screens in March 2020

Ever since his debut film- Heropanti, there is no denying that Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following but what is amazing is that Tiger has an incredibly crazy fan following amongst kids and recently, it so happened that when Tiger Shroff was promoting Baaghi 3 in Mumbai, he bumped into a fan who took Tiger by surprise. It so happened that the little kid, drew a painting of Tiger on a piece of paper, and when tiger saw the painting, he asked the child whether he has made it and the kid was so nervous meeting his idol that he was quiet. Soon after, Tiger Shroff autographed the painting for the child.

Now, right from Baaghi 1 to Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has amply proved that he is Bollywood’s quintessential hero, for he cannot just dance and act, but perform his own stunts. Ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 has been released, fans have been in awe of Tiger as the makers have taken the action a notch higher than the prequel. Now during a recent interview, when Tiger Shroff was asked about the chances of taking the franchise forward and to come up with Baaghi 4, Tiger said that as long as his legs don’t give up, he would love to be a baaghi.

“That would depend on how Part 3 fares. I’d like to play Ronnie till my legs don’t give up on me. All the action takes its toll, but as long as I have my youth and physicality, I’d like to be a baaghi,” shared Tiger. Besides work, Tiger Shroff has always been in the news for his love affair with , and when he was asked about his equation with Disha, Tiger had said that they enjoy similar interests and what he likes about Disha is that she has no tantrums and is very easy going.

