Tiger Shroff is back with the flying kick stunt; Shares video from his training session

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is widely appreciated as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities. He constantly shares his training session videos and pictures on social media. He never misses his gym session and loves to exercise a lot. Recently he had shared the release dates of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. Coming back to his fitness, he has shared a stunt rehearsal video from his training sessions on social media recently. He is seen practicing flying kick stunt.

In the video, the 30-year-old star is seen wearing a black colour half pant and practicing flying kick by hitting a bottle that his trainers are holding. The actor looked very happy after completing the stunt. He is doing it on open ground. He had shared a poster of his upcoming Heropanti 2 film and wrote, “Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath”.

The film is releasing during Eid weekends and ’s MayDay is also releasing on the same day. Both films will be clashing at Box Office.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger will be next seen in Ganpath. The film will mark his reunion with Kriti Sanon and will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. He also has Rambo, Baaghi 4 in his kitty.

