Tiger Shroff to be stationed in London for 3 months for the shooting of ‘Ganapath’; Deets inside

Tiger Shroff has been on a roll and he has been working back to back on projects. The actor has 2 exciting projects coming up, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath opposite Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon respectively. Tiger was shooting for Heropanti 2 in London and has gone back to the city for shooting Ganapath. The actor seems to be working non-stop on his multiple projects and is travelling back and forth for the shoots of his upcoming films.

Reportedly, Tiger Shroff just wrapped up a long schedule for Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria in the UK. After wrapping the schedule, he had returned to Mumbai recently and it is said that he is back in London yet again. A source revealed, "Tiger is now onto his next, he recently left for London to shoot his upcoming film, Ganapath. This is one of the longest schedules he is going for, as he will be stationed there for 3 months, all occupied in sets of his next and it will be quite exhausting too with many action sequences in the schedule."

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had made their debut with Heropanti and after that, this hit pair is reuniting on-screen for Ganapath. It would be interesting to see this Jodi romancing each other on the screen again. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

