Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Ganapath Part 1 in the UK; Watch

Tiger Shroff has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the Student of The Year 2 actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. And while his massive fan following is looking forward to seeing his magic once again on the big screen, Tiger has made yet another interesting announcement. Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi star has revealed that his much talked about Ganapath part 1 has finally hit the floors. To note, the team will be shooting the first schedule of the movie in the UK.