Tiger Shroff on being tagged a bankable star: Expectations from fans is motivation to keep working harder

Ever since Tiger Shroff’s debut film, this actor has proved that besides acting, he can dance, and well, do his own stunts. From Heropanti, Baaghi to War, Tiger Shroff has a series of successful films to his credit, and during a recent interview, Tiger was asked whether he feels any sort of pressure to be termed as a bankable star and since we all know that Tiger Shroff is an extremely humble person and his reply, too, was all about humility as he said that, “When people look up to you for the work you do, it is important to be mindful of your actions. If your conscience is in the right place then you wouldn’t have to constantly worry about being right.”

From kids to adults and oldies, people of all age groups love to watch Tiger on screen and as much as we love to see Tiger romance his leading ladies, we equally love to watch Tiger beat an army of villains in his films. Since his debut film, Tiger has earned a massive fan following and the actor feels that the expectations from his fans is the motivation that allows him to work harder with every film.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film witnessed a setback at the box office. Next, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Also, Tiger recently featured in 's song of hope titled Muskurayega India, as an ode to the nation, and it’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Check out Tiger Shroff's photo from the sets of Baaghi 3 here:

