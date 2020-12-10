Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & others wish speedy recovery to Kriti Sanon as she tests COVID 19 positive

Many celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar among others have wished Kriti Sanon a speedy recovery after she confirmed testing COV1D-9 positive.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who has recently returned to Mumbai post wrapping a shoot in Chandigarh, has confirmed testing positive for COVID-19. The actress has taken to social media to announce the same and gave an update about her health. In her post, she said she is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about. She also revealed that she has quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor's advice. Soon, after this, the Dilwale star was inundated with recovery wishes from her family members and friends from the film industry.

Celebrities including her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity G Zinta, Bhumi Pednekar and Ekta Kapoor among others have sent her 'get well soon wishes'.

While the Baaghi actor writes, “Get well soon,” Preity comments on her post, “Take care of yourself sweetie & get well soon.” Jacqueline on the other hand, said, “Get well soon Krits.” The Raabta star’s sister Nupur Sanon also wished her a speedy recovery. She writes, “Kitne door Kitne paas.” Not just celebrities, even Kriti’s ardent fans are also wishing the actress to be soon back on her feet.

Check out the celebrities’ reactions below:

On a related note, earlier in the day, Kriti had confirmed her coronavirus diagnosis. She had written, “I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid 19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice.” She added, "So I'm gonna ride this ride, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!”

The actress was shooting for an upcoming movie with actor Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh.

