Tiger Shroff Birthday: When Singham Again actor revealed he got his first girlfriend during audition of his debut film

Tiger Shroff has always been admired for his discipline, fitness, and outstanding stunts. While his on-screen charisma makes him one of the most desired stars, his personal life has remained a mystery. As the Baaghi actor celebrates his birthday, let’s revisit a candid revelation where he admitted that he had his first girlfriend only at 25 while giving audition for his debut film.

At an event during his film promotion, Tiger shared that he never had a girlfriend during his teenage years and was entirely focused on his fitness and career. “I got my first girlfriend when I was 25, during the audition for my first film,” he confessed. Varun Dhawan joined the conversation and interrupted, asking if it was Kriti Sanon. However, Tiger clarified that it wasn’t Kriti Sanon. His unexpected comment left fans amazed.

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, where he starred with Kriti Sanon. Despite keeping his love life under wraps, Tiger was long rumored to be in a relationship with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. Their frequent public appearances and social media banter fueled speculation, but both remained tight-lipped about their bond. While reports later suggested they had mutually parted ways, fans continue to adore their chemistry.

Beyond his personal life, Tiger Shroff, who has given many hit movies is facing a tough time with a series of big-budget flops. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others. He will next appear in the action-thriller Baaghi 4, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Advertisement

As he turns 35 this year, fans celebrate not just his mind blowing performances but also his sincerity and humility. With several big projects lined up, Tiger continues to prove that hard work and passion are the true ingredients for success.