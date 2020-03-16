Tiger Shroff to bring disco groove back with ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’; Shares first poster & we’re excited

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After basking in the success of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff to groove on ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’ which will make you want to hit the dance floors.

Tiger Shroff has been on a roll these days. The superstar has given two back to back hits with War and Baaghi 3 and has won millions of hearts with his breathtaking action sequences and acting prowess. Interestingly, apart from being an action star, Tiger’s dancing skills have also been a rage among the millennials and it is a delight to watch him set the screens on fire with his moves. And while he is basking in the success of Baaghi 3 at the moment, Tiger is set to make you put on your dancing shoes as he is coming up with a reprise version of Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic number Disco Dancer.

Making the big announcement on social media, Tiger shared the first poster of the song titled as ‘I am Disco Dancer 2.0’. In the poster, the Heropanti actor looked dapper in a black outfit as he was seen flaunting an uber cool dance move against the backdrop of a giant disco ball. To note, the new version of the song has been recreated by ace music composers Salim-Sulaiman and will be crooned by Benny Dayal. The song will be released on March 18, 2020.

Take a look at the poster of Tiger Shroff’s ‘I am Disco Dancer 2.0’:

Meanwhile, the young heartthrob, who is basking in the success of the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise, will soon be collaborating with director Ahmed Khan for another action drama. The actor-director duo will be working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 which will be fitting the screens in July 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Read More