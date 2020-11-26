Tiger Shroff calls Mumbai 'city of dreams' as he shares BTS photos from night shoot; Hopes 2021 brings 'light'

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share glimpses from his night shoot in the city of Mumbai. The Baaghi 3 star grooved his way into the night in the photos and hoped that the coming year would be better.

Actor Tiger Shroff is among the stars who have carved a niche for themselves with work and enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Known for his action films and killer dance moves, Tiger often shares updates about his upcoming work on social media with his fans. Speaking of this, on Thursday, Tiger shared a glimpse from his night shoot on social media and left fans wondering about his next project. Not just this, with it, he expressed his love for the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 star shared behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot that was being held in the city in the night. With the backdrop lit up with colourful lights, Tiger could be seen shaking a leg with a couple of dancers around him. Clad in a black sleeveless denim jacket, Tiger looked handsome as he flaunted his ripped muscles in his outfit. He is also seen sporting a pair of sunglasses in the pictures from his night shooting.

Sharing the photos, Tiger hoped that the upcoming year would bring light and would be better than the current one. He wrote, "2021....let there be lighttt #cityofdreams #nightshoot #mumbai"

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post:

Recently, Tiger returned to Mumbai after spending a vacay in the Maldives. The handsome star shared several photos from his exotic vacay and flaunted his ripped muscles in many of them. On the work front, Tiger will soon team up with Tara Sutaria to shoot for Heropanti 2. The film will be released on July 16, 2021. Besides this, he also announced Ganapath Part 1. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It will release in 2022.

