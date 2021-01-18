Tiger Shroff calls Shah Rukh Khan the best father in the world; Wishes to play Spiderman during an AMA session

Tiger Shroff makes sure to interact with his fans amidst his busy schedules. Check out some of the answers that he gave during one of his recent AMA sessions on Twitter.

Tiger Shroff is currently earning praise owing to his stint in the recently released peppy number Casanova. The actor is quite busy since last year as he has not one but three projects lined up for the coming times. In the midst of all this, the Baaghi 3 star indulged in an AMA session with his fans on Twitter and ended up answering many of their questions. Time and again, he makes sure to interact with his fans on social media.

Among the first tweets of Tiger that caught our attention is when a netizen asked him about the marvel superhero that he would like to play on-screen. The actor straightaway answers that he wants to be Spiderman. And it seems like we got another fan of Allu Arjun here. When asked about the best thing that he likes in the South star, Tiger Shroff says, “Hard to say, but i’m a fan of his moves and style. Wish i could do that.”

Check out his tweets below:

Hard to say, but i’m a fan of his moves and style. Wish i could do that.#AskTiger https://t.co/M83TGAEO4O — Tiger Shroff (iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Among the most hilarious answers given by the actor is regarding his diet chart that includes Pizza, Ice Cream, and Vada Pav. Moreover, Tiger is all praises for in one of the tweets that read, “Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, @iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world!” On the professional front, as has been mentioned above, the actor has not one but three projects lined up namely Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, and Ganapath.

Check out the rest of his tweets below:

Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world! https://t.co/8QvCVAPtwB — Tiger Shroff (iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

