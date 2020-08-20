Tiger Shroff took to social media to respond to a little girl who was missing him. However, with his sweet response, once again Tiger left netizens in awe of his sweetness.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has kicked and danced his way into people’s hearts, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome Baaghi 3 star has managed to impress everyone with his action as well as his dancing in films. With each film, Tiger’s fan following continues to increase and they love to see him flip through the air to kick villains as well as shake a leg on screen. Amid this, Tiger too loves to interact with his fans and often lights up the internet with his sweet responses to fans.

Speaking of this, recently, the Baaghi 3 star left the internet in awe of him when he replied to a little 3.5 year old girl who sent a message to him in a video. A fan shared a video of his little girl who wanted to send a message to Tiger that she was missing him. In the video, the little girl could be seen smiling and saying that she misses Tiger. Seeing the cute video, Tiger could not resist and took to Twitter to reply to her.

Tiger said that he would love to meet her as soon as the COVID 19 situation eases off and when it's a bit safe to head out. Tiger wrote, “Tiger Shroff can’t stop winning hearts as he replies to fans; Here’s what he told a 3 year old who missed him.” He even shared a heart emoticon and left netizens in awe of his sweet reply. This is not the first time that Tiger has won hearts with his response to his fans. He has in the past too won over fans by responding to them on Twitter.

Take a look at how Tiger Shroff won hearts with his reply to a fan:

Would love to meet her when the situation is under control and is safe to come out — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Tiger was often seen spending time at home and when paps used to see him standing in his house balcony, the actor would oblige them with photos. Now, post Unlock, Shroff has been spotted several times in the city with proper COVID 19 precautions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. Reports have been coming in that between Sara Ali Khan and , one of the actresses may bag the leading lady’s role in the film. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Tiger Shroff flaunts his bulked up muscles in a new workout video that has the internet melting

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×