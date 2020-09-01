Tiger Shroff cannot stop gushing over Disha Patani’s PAWfect photo with her furry friend; Take a look

Disha Patani took to social media to share an adorable photo with her pet dog. However, it was Tiger Shroff’s sweet comment that stole all the attention. Take a look.

Actor is a pet lover and her love for animals is evident in her photos with her pets. Disha has two dogs and two cats namely Bella, Jasmine, Goku, Keety and often shares adorable photos on social media with her furry friends. On Tuesday, the Baaghi 2 star began her day by dropping an adorable photo with her pet dog and left Tiger Shroff completely smitten. Being an animal lover, Disha has even made a special account for her pets and often shares photos on the same.

On Tuesday, she shared a cute photo in which she is seen getting playful with her pet dog. The actress is seen clad in a floral printed dress as she shits by the window and plays with her pet dog. The cute capture left netizens in awe. Even Tiger, who is a close friend of Disha, could not resist dropping a cute comment on her pawfect photo with her pet dog. Not just one, but Tiger dropped two comments and left everyone gushing over their cute banter.

Not just Tiger, even his sister Krishna Shroff left a comment on Disha’s photo with her pet dog. Tiger left heart eyes emoticons on Disha’s photo with her pet dogs and left everyone swooning. A day back, Shroff attempted a heavy deadlift and shared a video on social media. Disha was left awestruck by the Baaghi 3 actor’s attempt and left a comment on his video.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photo and Tiger Shroff’s comments:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Disha and Salman were shooting for the film before the country went into lockdown. They are looking to resume the shooting of the remaining portions soon. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria and KTina.

Also Read|Disha Patani is mighty impressed as Tiger Shroff attempts ‘heavy af’ deadlifts in throwback video & so are we

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×