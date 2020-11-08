  1. Home
Tiger Shroff can't stop gushing over Disha Patani as the actress shares stunning PHOTOS

Disha Patani often shares stunning pictures on her social media handles and leaves fans completely awestruck. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram posts.
39884 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani never fails to impress us whenever she shares anything on social media. The stunning beauty never happens to be an avid social media user and often keeps her fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Disha, who made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput, has come a long way and is considered one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in current times.

Meanwhile, the Malang star has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are hard to miss. And guess what! Tiger Shroff is among the first ones to comment on the same. Disha is wearing a green outfit as she strikes some stunning poses for the camera. Her killer expressions are sure to steal hearts yet again. Talking about Tiger, the actor sent a few emojis in the comments section while praising the actress and her beauty.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

Talking about Disha Patani’s career, the actress last featured in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The audience loved her performance in the action thriller in which she played a grey character. Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan that has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She has also been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. The actress will then feature in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. 

Also Read: Disha Patani matches her mask with Tiger Shroff as they dine out together after months; See PHOTO

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

