Tiger Shroff charms Shraddha Kapoor as he strikes a pose in casual avatar; See Photo

MD: Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff shares an uber-cool picture of his and Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor is all hearts for it.

Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 on his social media account. While Tiger's rumoured girlfriend is always left awestruck with the actor's photos, his latest pic has been winning hearts of his Baaghi 3 co-star . Recently, Tiger treated fans with an uber-cool pic of himself.

Donning a black t-shirt with a green coloured checkered shirt and light blue denim, Tiger is seen posing on his balcony while giving an intense look. The actor for the first time has not captioned his picture but is still winning hearts on the internet. Sporting a few bracelets in his hand, the Baaghi 3 star can be seen looking handsome in the photo. Seeing the same, several fans were left awestruck by the picture and even his close buddy and co-star Shraddha couldn’t resist liking the photo. Not only Shraddha, but even has liked the picture.

(Also Read: WATCH: Tiger Shroff shares a BTS video from Baaghi 3; Says 'Just another day in the life on the sets')

Meanwhile, before the COVID-19 lockdown and theatre shutdown, Baaghi 3 managed to rake in Rs 93 crore at the box office. The film also stars Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the work front, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of his next Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. The posters of Heropanti 2 were released a few weeks back and it left everyone excited about the film. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×