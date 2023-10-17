Tiger Shroff congratulates 'big star' Kriti Sanon on National Award; recalls working with her after 9 years

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon marked their debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Heropanti. Their on-screen chemistry radiated romance and was loved and appreciated immensely by fans. Post their debut, the two actors proceeded towards an upward career trajectory, and notably, Kriti recently bagged the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her film Mimi, for which she will be felicitated today. Recently, Tiger Shroff congratulated her on the same and opened up on working with her after a 9-year-hiatus in Ganapath.

After starring together in Heropanti, the two actors will now be seen in Ganapath and the film will mark their reunion after a sabbatical of nearly a decade. Discussing the same, today, on October 17th, Tiger opened up on working with the actress after a long break and also poured appreciation on her for bagging the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards.

“Firstly, congratulations to Kriti Sanon on the national award. Heropanti mein, tab choti bachi thi, ab superstar ban chuki hai. (In Heropanti, she was a small kid back then, now she has become a superstar). It was a wonderful experience. She has not changed. She has become a big star but she is just the same. 9 saal baad kaam kar rahe the (We were working together after 9 years) but it felt like we worked just yesterday,” Tiger mentioned.

Digging into Tiger and Kriti’s film Ganapath

The dystopian sports action movie will also star actor Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theaters on the 20th of October. The Vikas Bahl directorial will be packed with staggering action sequences and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

