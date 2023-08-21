Tiger Shroff congratulates rumored ex Disha Patani for directorial debut music video Kyun Karu Fikar

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been in the headlines due to rumors of their alleged breakup. While the two never officially confirmed their relationship, they were frequently seen spending time together and going on vacations. Both Tiger and Disha have openly expressed their affection for each other on several occasions. Disha recently made her directorial debut with a music video titled Kyun Karu Fikar. In response to this achievement, Tiger congratulated the actress on her new milestone.

Tiger Shroff congratulates Disha Patani for directorial debut Kyun Karu Fikar

On August 21, Disha Patani released her music video titled Kyun Karu Fikar, which marked her directorial debut. Soon after she shared the video on her social media handles, her rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff extended his congratulations to her. He took to his Instagram stories to share Disha’s music video and wrote, “Woah Congratulationss debut director! Love this @dishapatani #kyukarufikar.” Disha, in response, re-shared Tiger's story on her own Instagram account.Take a look:

About Disha Patani’s music video Kyun Karu Fikar

Disha Patani's latest track features vocals by Nikhita Gandhi, composition and production by Vaibhav Pani, and lyrics penned by Vayu. The video showcases Disha in a glamorous avatar, donning stunning outfits. Portraying a carefree and spirited character, she danced in picturesque settings. The video has garnered praise from fans for its striking visuals and Disha's impressive dance performance. One fan said, “Doesn’t like look it was Disha Patani’s first work as director. It’s not easy to manage being great on both sides of camera. Kudos to her and the team,” while another person stated, “Another hit song where Disha Patani's dance steals the spotlight.” A comment read, “Gorgeous girl who exudes loads of elegance. Great song,” and another user wrote, “Can't get enough of Disha's stunning looks in the music video.”