Tiger Shroff copies Krishna Shroff’s ‘hot pout look’ to wish on her birthday; See PIC

It is celebration time for the Shroff family as Krishna Shroff is celebrating her 29th birthday on Friday, January 21. On the special occasion, her close friends and family members took to social media to share sweet birthday tributes for her. However, the birthday note posted by her brother Tiger Shroff is the most special one. Not only did Tiger try to imitate Krishna, but he also hailed her as his ‘bro’.

In the picture, we can see Tiger lazing on his sofa as he copies sister Krishna’s ‘hot pout look’. Needless to say, the adorable moment captured is a special one for the sibling duo as the two appear to be beaming with tremendous joy. While sharing the photo online, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to my bro Kishu Shroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though.”

Take a look at the photo below:

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He is now gearing up to feature in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the details of Tiger Shroff’s role in Heropanti 2 remains unclear. The previous poster of the movie shared by the makers was dark-themed and saw Tiger shooting a gun.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria also held a fierce look as she wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with another. Needless to say, the dark poster pledges high octane action mixed with the duo’s sizzling chemistry. Apart from this, Shroff also has Ganapath and the untitled sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

