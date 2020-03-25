Tiger Shroff croons to Baaghi’s song leaving Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Kriti in awe; Call him, ‘Talent ka Vulcano’

Tiger Shroff croons to Baaghi’s song and Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday are in awe. See post!

We all know that besides acting and dancing, Tiger Shroff does amazing stunts and action scenes, and if that was not enough, we should thank quarantine because that has introduced another facet of Tiger Shroff and that being his singing talent. That’s right! Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since the entire nation is quarantined and obeying the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff was nominated by his Student of the year 2 co-star, Ananya Panday to sing a song and Tiger didn’t disappoint his fans as he crooned to not one but two songs.

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of him singing the Baaghi’s song- Sab Tera and alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday i nominate some of the amazing actors that ive worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u…” Soon after, wrote, “Beta tum kya NAHI kar sakte. talent ka Vulcano,” and Ananya wrote, “Yay Tigey!!! Everyone finally knows what a good singer you are!! Was waiting for them to discover your 500th talent…”Also, Kriti Sanon was in for a shock to see Tiger sing so beautifully as she wrote, “ Why have i never heard you sing before??? God, u sing so well!! Must try this professionally too Tigy! Now i am doubtful if i should take up ur challenge or not.. lol….”

Due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, since the entire nation has been under a lockdown, film shootings have been halted and film releases postponed and therefore, Tiger’s latest release, Baaghi 3, was majorly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, and the film earned Rs 135.07 crore, which is less considering it was the third installment of the hit Baaghi franchise.

Credits :Instagram

