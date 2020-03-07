Tiger Shroff is a cutie as he sports 'The Lion King' T shirt in THIS adorable childhood photo

Looks like Tiger's mum is one of the biggest fans as she took to Instagram on Friday night and gushed over her son's latest action flick.

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on Friday and the actors' mother could not be any more proud. The third film in the Baaghi franchise has been a blockbuster at the box office and also built a steady base of fans. Looks like Tiger's mum is one of the biggest fans as she took to Instagram on Friday night and gushed over her son's latest action flick. With her heartfelt note, Ayesha also shared an adorable photo of young Tiger sporting a 'Lion King' T-shirt. The actor may be one of the most desired action heroes now, but Tiger was totally a cutie back in the day.

Ayesha wrote for Tiger, "God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!" The message was accompanied with multiple heart emojis.

Tiger's fans completely approved of it as they flooded the comments section with praises for the actor. Check out Ayesha's post below:

Shraddha Kapoor made a comeback to the Baaghi franchise this time after being a part of the original. The film also stars Baaghi 2 actress in a sizzling number that has been loved widely by fans. Will you be watching Baaghi 3 this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

