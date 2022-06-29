Tiger Shroff & 'daddy cool' Jackie Shroff look chic in their black outfits as they pose in their vanity van

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest new generation Bollywood stars, who has seen some really major successes in the first few years of his career, starting from Heropanti and following it with the very successful Baaghi series and War. He has been among the few new generation stars who has been consistent to pull in the masses to theatres. The Student Of The Year 2 actor is a trained martial artist and his stunts are able to lure audiences of all age groups. His father Jackie Shroff has been a part of some of the most iconic Bollywood films like Hero and Khalnayak and continues to entertain by associating him with interesting movie projects, with his next being Rashtra Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff shared a video with father Jackie Shroff on Instagram. The father-son duo looked unquestionably handsome with Tiger Shroff flaunting his chiselled abs and sporting a stylish black blazer while Jackie Shroff in his black suit and hat looked terrific. Both of them posed as they stood on the steps of their vanity van. Tiger captioned the post as, “Lil me trying to keep up with big daddy #og #hero #posers” as he tagged his father. The song playing in the reel perfectly described who is the cooler one. The post by Tiger showed the admiration he has for his father. Although both are very distinct from one another, they do share a very interesting father-son bond.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post, HERE.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be next seen in Ganapath Part 1, directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Kriti Sanon. After the release of Ganapath, he will start working on his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Akshay Kumar. Jackie Shroff, after Rashtra Kavach Om will be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

