Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani urge fans to get vaccinated: We can all do a small part to protect our motherland

As the registration for COVID 19 vaccine begins, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have urged people to do their bit to save the country during these difficult times and get vaccinated.

As the nation continues to struggle with COVID 19, sanitisers and mask have been our only way to keep the deadly virus at bay. Amid this, the Coronavirus vaccine is here and it has become necessary to get vaccinated to fight the virus which has claimed lakhs of life so far. Interestingly, after vaccinating the elderly people of the society, the vaccine will now be available for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 and the registration has begun for the same.

As soon as the registrations were opened, several celebrities took to their respective social media handle to urge people to get vaccinated. And now Tiger Shroff and had also joined the bandwagon and requested their fans to take the vaccine as and when possible. Sharing a similar post on their respective Instagram handles, both Tiger and Disha stated that getting vaccinated is the only way to save the country. They wrote, “Guys, we can all do a small part to protect our motherland” followed by a heart and folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s post:

Meanwhile, apart from raising awareness, the celebs have also been hailing the frontline workers for their selfless work. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also urged people to spare a thought for doctors. She wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you (sic).”

