  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger Shroff dives into the Maldivian blues in 'Unbelievable' style and leaves Disha Patani awestruck; WATCH

Tiger Shroff shared an amazing pool video from his Maldives vacay and it has left everyone, including Disha Patani in awe of him. Check out the video
23635 reads Mumbai
Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff dives into the Maldivian blues in 'Unbelievable' style and leaves Disha Patani awestruck; WATCH
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tiger Shroff is currently having a whale of a time holidaying in Maldives and the actor is enjoying every bit of it. Going by his social media posts, it is evident that the Heropanti star is enjoying the pool fun to the fullest. Amid this, he is also very active on social media and has been treating us with amazing pictures. From sharing his alluring shirtless pictures to pool clicks, he is surely giving us some major travel goals.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Baaghi actor has shared an amazing pool video wherein he could be seen making a back dive in a pool. He captioned the video as, "Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes@intercontinental_maldives #intercontinentallife #intercontinentalmaldives #unbelievableexperience.” Tiger can be flaunting his ripped physique and toned abs in red shorts. One surely can’t miss an amazing view in the backdrop. The video has got thumbs up from his fans. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too is in awe of him. Earlier, Tiger had shared stunning pool pictures that left everyone swooning over the clicks.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Interestingly, Tiger and Disha jetted off from the Mumbai airport almost at the same time, giving rise to the speculations that if they were going together. While the War star has been sharing pictures from the tropical paradise, Disha too shared glimpses from her holiday destination that also happened to be by the side of the sea.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress posted beautiful picture of herself flaunting her beach mode. Clad in a red bikini, Disha left everyone stunned including Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna. While Ayesha commented “Woah deeeshu” followed by fire emoji, Krishna, on the hand, wrote, “Daaaayum!”

Read Also: Disha Patani soaks up the sun as she lounges comfortably by the beach and clicks a cool selfie; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

You may like these
Disha Patani's avatar in a bikini on the beach sets the internet on fire; Tiger Shroff's mom & sister love it
Disha Patani enjoys the cool breeze by the side of the blue sea; Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Maldivian rain
PHOTOS: Disha Patani dons a blue attire while Tiger Shroff goes all black as they jet off from Mumbai airport
Disha Patani in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s first look in Ganapath; Calls him ‘hot’
Tiger Shroff can't stop gushing over Disha Patani as the actress shares stunning PHOTOS
Hrithik Roshan sends 'best wishes' to Tiger Shroff as he reveals Ganapath teaser; Disha Patani is in awe
Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Gay fairy

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Disgusting images for diwali

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement