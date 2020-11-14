Tiger Shroff dives into the Maldivian blues in 'Unbelievable' style and leaves Disha Patani awestruck; WATCH

Tiger Shroff shared an amazing pool video from his Maldives vacay and it has left everyone, including Disha Patani in awe of him. Check out the video

Tiger Shroff is currently having a whale of a time holidaying in Maldives and the actor is enjoying every bit of it. Going by his social media posts, it is evident that the Heropanti star is enjoying the pool fun to the fullest. Amid this, he is also very active on social media and has been treating us with amazing pictures. From sharing his alluring shirtless pictures to pool clicks, he is surely giving us some major travel goals.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Baaghi actor has shared an amazing pool video wherein he could be seen making a back dive in a pool. He captioned the video as, "Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes@intercontinental_maldives #intercontinentallife #intercontinentalmaldives #unbelievableexperience.” Tiger can be flaunting his ripped physique and toned abs in red shorts. One surely can’t miss an amazing view in the backdrop. The video has got thumbs up from his fans. His rumoured girlfriend too is in awe of him. Earlier, Tiger had shared stunning pool pictures that left everyone swooning over the clicks.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Interestingly, Tiger and Disha jetted off from the Mumbai airport almost at the same time, giving rise to the speculations that if they were going together. While the War star has been sharing pictures from the tropical paradise, Disha too shared glimpses from her holiday destination that also happened to be by the side of the sea.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress posted beautiful picture of herself flaunting her beach mode. Clad in a red bikini, Disha left everyone stunned including Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna. While Ayesha commented “Woah deeeshu” followed by fire emoji, Krishna, on the hand, wrote, “Daaaayum!”

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

