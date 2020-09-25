  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger Shroff on dream collab with BTS: Meri toh aukaat nahi hai, they’re the biggest & I am a big fan of them

Tiger Shroff recently launched his debut single Unbelievable. Ahead of that, the actor conducted a live session where a fan asked him about his collaboration with BTS. The actor's reply surely is winning the internet.
Updated: September 25, 2020 12:10 pm
Actor Tiger Shroff had released a dance video of BTS song Dynamite a few weeks back and surprised the Army with his killer moves. Not just this, in a recent live session preceding the launch of his debut single Unbelievable on the music company's YouTube Channel, Tiger answered a fan's query about a dream collaboration with BTS. A fan asked Tiger when would they get to see his collaboration with the K Pop band. Hearing the question, Tiger blushed and had an epic reply for it. 

Tiger said that he feels BTS is the biggest group these days and that he is a big fan of them. He then recalled how he shot a VLOG on BTS song Dynamite. He explained that in times like this, one needs something light like BTS track Dynamite. He even mentioned that the song was a 'feel-good track.' Further, he praised the K pop band and that their music transcends boundaries and goes global is because of their lyrics, visuals and messages. He praised their talent for singing and dancing. He said, "They are such holistic performers. So amazing"

He said, "I think the reason their music you know, transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their messages through each song because of their visuals and of course of their talent when it comes to singing."

Tiger Shroff's dance on BTS song:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts.bighitofficial @paresshss @yashjain_14 @_anjalli_

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Well, as soon as Tiger praised the Korean boys band, the BTS Army went berserk and showered love on Tiger for his praises for the band. The actor recently ventured into the arena of singing with his song Unbelievable and left everyone in awe of it. Tiger's dance video of Dynamite left all BTS fans impressed and well, many praised the actor on social media too. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021. 

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Atleast he is being honest.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

He is good dancer but certainly not a good actor He can just do action movies and nothing else

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

He's a good actor too. Proof : War film

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Kab tak videshiyo ko itni izzat doge hindustaniyo. Hum kisi se Kum nahi.

