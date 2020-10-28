Tiger Shroff drives away his mid week blues as he nails 220 KG deadlift at the gym; Fans call him 'phenomenal'

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of himself as he worked out at the gym. The Baaghi 3 star left everyone amazed as he perfectly nailed a deadlift.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to establish himself as an action superstar, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome star is extremely careful about his fitness regimen and never misses his workout. As a result, Tiger manages to nail his stunts effortlessly in films as well. Often, while working out at the gym, Tiger shares videos of his workout session and leaves fans motivated. Once again, he did the same and this time, he nailed a 220 KG deadlift.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger shared a video where we can see him putting his energy in lifting 220 KG weights. The actor could be seen clad in a vest with track pants. One could see the amount of strength that the Baaghi 3 star was using to lift the weights. However, once he nailed the deadlift, the actor looked pleased with himself. Tiger even shared a photo of holding the weights in his hands later and left fans completely awestruck.

The actor captioned the video as, "Hello 220 Kgs...It's been a while." Sharing the video, Tiger surely left fans dazed. Many fan clubs of the actor shared the video on social media and it went viral.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, the actor recently launched the acoustic version of his song Unbelievable and fans loved it. Last month, Tiger had turned to singing and released his first single. It did well and fans loved the actor's voice. On the work front, he will be seen next in Ahmed Khan's film Heropanti 2. Sajid Nadiadwala will bankroll the same. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of acoustic version of his song Unbelievable; Disha Patani, Krishna are in awe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×