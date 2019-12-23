Tiger Shroff drops a fiery comment as Disha Patani turns makeup artist & gives sneak peek of her look

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan and next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Be it their paparazzi photos, social media clicks or Insta PDA, Tiger Shroff and always light up the Internet with their camaraderie, and in the latest, we have Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff who left a fiery comment on Disha Patani’s photo. Yes, today, Bharat actress Disha Patani posted a selfie wherein she turned make-up artist and did her own make-up and hair and alongside the selfie, Disha wrote,” Hair and makeup by me.”

Now soon after she posted the photo, a host of her fans showered praises on the actress, and praised her make-up skills but it was obviously, Tiger Shroff’s comment that caught our attention because Tiger Shroff was so enamoured by Disha and her selfie that he dropped a fiery comment and also left a love struck emoticon. Well, this is not the first time that the two have engaged in social media PDA because often, when Tiger Shroff posts workout videos on Instagram, Disha Patani is the first one to shower praises on the actor. Recently, when Disha Patani had jetted off to Bangkok for a mini vacation, and she posted a bikini photo, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff left a sweet comment on the photo.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite and next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, as per reports, Disha Patani will be seen in a special appearance in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and . A few days back, Disha Patani was papped at Anil Kapoor’s residence as they celebrated the wrap up party of Mohit Suri’s Malang.

