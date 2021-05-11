Tiger Shroff effortlessly nails wheel kick, inspires all to stay fit; Disha Patani's sister calls him powerful

On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen acing a stunt at the gym. Seeing the video, not just fans, even Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani was left stunned.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a video in which he is seen performing wheel kicks back to back while a trainer stands with a bag in front of him. The Baaghi 3 actor is seen applying all his might and kicking the bag back to back. While he manages to kick it twice, the WAR actor misses only one time. He is seen clad in a pink vest with army green track pants as he aces the stunt at the gym. Seeing the video, many celebs dropped comments filled with praise for Tiger. Disha's sister wrote, "Powerful" with a fire emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his film Student Of The Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as the film clocked 2 years. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Besides this, Tiger also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.

