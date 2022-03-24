Tiger Shroff on Eid release of Heropanti 2 like Salman Khan does: It's a huge responsibility, I feel grateful

Every year, Eid is one such festival when cinebuffs look forward to seeing Salman Khan light up the silver screens with his entertaining films. However, this year, while Salman doesn't have a film ready for release, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to arrive with his film Heropanti 2 on Eid. Talking about the pressure of entertaining everyone on Eid with his film, Tiger said that he understands that Salman Khan's shoes are too big to fill but is grateful for the opportunity.

Talking about arriving on Eid with his film Heropanti 2 like Salman Khan, Tiger said that he hopes to entertain everyone with it. He also felt the responsibility of having his first Eid release and was glad for it. He said, "Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful."

The trailer of the film was recently released and well, Tiger's killer action matched with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's stellar villainous act certainly made it look like a promising one. Tara Sutaria and Tiger's cute banter also caught everyone's attention in the trailer.

The power-packed actioner has music by the maestro AR Rahman. From the trailer, one could certainly hope to see action, drama, dance and more in Tiger and Tara's Eid release. Heropanti is directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is all set to release in theatres on April 29. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath, Baaghi 4 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

