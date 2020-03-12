Tiger Shroff ensuring his photo with a fan is handed over to the fan is why we love this Baaghi; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is a happy man as his latest release- Baaghi 3 is faring well at the box office, having minted Rs 82 crores in six days, and given the film’s momentum and popularity, we are sure that soon, the film will enter the coveted 100 crores club. Now today, Tiger Shroff was papped in the city, and as soon as Tiger stepped out of the building, he was surrounded by a horde of fans for a selfie.

Knowing Tiger and his humility, he patiently posed for photos but one thing that caught our attention was when an old man approached Tiger for a photo, and since the old man didn’t have a mobile phone, Tiger asked the paparazzi to click the photo and before leaving, and sitting inside the car, Tiger asked the paparazzi to make sure to hand over the photo of the uncle to him. Isn’t that cute!

Post Baaghi 2, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to his debut film Heropanti and Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who has also helmed Baaghi 3. While Tiger and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debuts with Heropanti, the film received mixed reviews from the critics but was declared a box office success.

Check out the video of Tiger Shroff posing for selfie with fans here:

