Tiger Shroff EXCITED to begin shooting for Heropanti 2 tomorrow

Tiger Shroff’s recent interactive session on Instagram has come up with some interesting revelations about his upcoming movies.

Tiger Shroff has been on a role these days as the superstar has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath Part 1, Rambo 1 and Baaghi 4. Needless to say, Tiger’s massive fan following is quite excited about his upcoming movies. And now, the Student of The Year 2 actor has shared an update about his next movie and revealed that he is set to begin shooting for Heropanti 2 which will also star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tiger made the revelation during an interactive session with fans on Instagram. During the session, one of the fans asked him about his next project to which he replied that it will be Heropanti 2. When quizzed about when will he start shooting for the movie, Tiger stated that he will begin shooting for the Ahmed Khan directorial from tomorrow. He further revealed that he will be shooting for the movie in Mumbai. Interestingly, fans had also quizzed about which of his upcoming projects is he excited to work on. To this, Tiger replied, “Heropanti 2, Ganpath part 1, Rambo 1 and Baaghi 4…. Can’t choose.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

Talking about Heropanti 2, the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. Interestingly, it will also mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. To note, Tiger was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3 along with , Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and as he has confirmed Baaghi 4, it has surely left his fans more excited.

