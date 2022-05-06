Tiger Shroff excited to work on Rambo: It’s very different from everything that I have done before

Tiger Shroff made the headlines after he was roped in for the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone. Given his love for action sequences, many have touted him to be a perfect fit for the movie. And while fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Tiger stepping into Sylvester Stallone, the Heropanti 2 actor has finally spilled beans about the project. In his recent conversation with India Today, Tiger has asserted that he is looking forward to working on the project.

The Student of The Year 2 actor also asserted that Rambo is going to be different from what he has done so far. “It has been in the making for a very long time. Though it's too early to talk about it right now, one thing is for sure. It is going to be very different from everything that I have done before. I know it's very hard to believe but you will see something soon enough and know why I am saying this,” Tiger was quoted saying. To note, Rambo will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan and will be bankrolled by Siddharth Anand.

To note, Rambo will mark Tiger’s second project with Sidharth and he is quite excited to collaborate with him once again. Reportedly, Tiger will begin shooting for the movie by the end of this year. Apart from Rambo, the actor has several interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor, who witnessed a mixed response from both critics and the audience, will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1 and the much talked about movie Chote Miyan Bade Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

