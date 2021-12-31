Tiger Shroff extends New Year wishes with a perfect beach selfie; Prays for ‘everyone’s health and happiness’

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talked about stars not just in the tinselvile but also on social media. The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he has aced the art of keeping them intrigued with his interesting post and jaw dropping pics and videos. To note, Tiger is currently holidaying in the Maldives and is expected to ring in the New Year 2022 in the tropical paradise with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

And while he is having a gala time at the beach side in the Maldives, he has been treating fans with some stunning pics of himself flaunting his beach mode. Amid this, Tiger has taken to his Instagram story and shared yet another beach selfie as he extended New Year wishes to his fans. It was a shirtless selfie with Tiger flaunting his bearded look. In the caption, the Heropanti actor wished for everyone’s happiness and good health. Tiger wrote, “My mind is so full of resolutions already! But most of all I wish and pray for everybody’s health and happiness. May 2022 bring you and your families all the love and light”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has recently wrapped the first schedule of Ganapath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. The movie will feature Tiger in an action avatar and it is reported that the makers had approached Amitabh Bachchan to play Tiger’s father in the movie. “Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities. Meanwhile, a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK, and Tiger and Kriti both have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months,” a source close to the development was quoted saying. Ganapath: Part 1 is slated to release on Christmas next year.