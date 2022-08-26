Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled physique and flashboard abs in stunning beach photo; CHECK

Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. He is known for his action-packed stunts has undoubtedly gone to create a mark for himself with his exceptional action sequences evenly distributed throughout his career. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. His chiselled abs make many women fall weak for him and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Heropanti actor took to his Instagram stories to share a hot photo. In the snap, Tiger can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique and flashboard abs as he poses near a beach and treats fans to a gorgeous view of a beach. The photo also sees the Baaghi actor sporting a pair of aviators as he poses candidly for the lens while looking off the camera.

Have a look at Tiger’s pic:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Screw Dheela, one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as 'untrue'.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

