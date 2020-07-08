Tiger Shroff flaunts his ‘bachpana’ with an old shirtless photo; Anupam Kher hilariously trolls him over it

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a throwback photo from his initial days in Bollywood. He captioned the photo as, “Jab daadi nahi aati thi.” However, it was Anupam Kher’s comment on it that won the internet.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actors have been spending time at home with their family and loved ones. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff too has been making the most of this time by spending time with his mom, dad and sister. While off late the actor has been spotted several times in the city with a mask on, during the lockdown, Tiger was strictly spending time at home. While being at home, Tiger remained extremely active on social media and he continues to share throwback photos on social media post Unlock 2 as well.

Recently, Tiger shared an old photo from his initial days of Heropanti when he had made his debut in Bollywood on Instagram. Taking to his handle, the Baaghi 3 actor dropped an old photo in which he can be seen lying on a couch without a shirt as he flaunts his ripped muscles. He could be seen wearing red coloured jeans. In the photo, Tiger is seen with a chiselled and clean-shaven look. Pointing out to his clean-shaven look, Tiger captioned the photo in a funny manner.

Tiger wrote, “Jab daadi nahi aati thi... #bachpana.” However, it was senior star Anupam Kher whose comment ended up lighting up the internet. Anupam commented on Tiger’s photo and trolled him over not eating anything as his bones can be clearly seen in the photo. He wrote, “Haddiyaan Nikal Aayi Hai, kuch khaate kyon nahi? (Bones are visible, why don’t you eat anything?)

Here is Tiger Shroff’s photo and Anupam Kher’s comment on it:

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . The film did well at the box office. However, its run was cut short due to the COVID 19 lockdown and theatre shutdown. Now, Tiger will be seen next in Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. The posters of the same were revealed a while back. It will release on July 16, 2021.

