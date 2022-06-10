Tiger Shroff flaunts his biceps and pumped-up body in a good night post, PIC

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient and martial arts sessions. Not to forget, Tiger’s drool-worthy abs are always a topic of discussion and he never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers, leaving his male fans wanting to have a body like him. Meanwhile, the ‘War’ actor shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories in which he is seen flaunting his abs and biceps.

In the video, Tiger is seen holding his white vest with his mouth in-order to show his abs. The 32-year-old actor had recently shared a similar photo on his IG stories in which he was seen showing off his pumped-up body. He had captioned it as “Beast.”

Have a look at Tiger’s post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The ‘Heropanti 2’ actor has a slew of interesting projects pipelined - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty and will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.