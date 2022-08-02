Tiger Shroff flaunts his bruised back after performing intense action sequence; WATCH video

Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed stunts has undoubtedly gone to create a mark for himself with his exceptional action sequences evenly distributed throughout his career. Fans love him for his athletic prowess that is evident from his on-screen features. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actor recently shared a BTS video from Baaghi 3 shoot, flaunting his back which was ridden with scratches and burns post filming a scene underneath a tank.

Describing the stunt as his “favourite shot”, Tiger wrote, “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank…. this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I’ve done.” Soon after the 32-year-old shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section and shared their views. “Wanna see your shoot once. And If I get a chance in shooting life, I wanna work with you Sir," a social media user commented. Another fan commented, “Fire hai Sir Aap.” Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, “Insane.”

In the upcoming months, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer ‘Screw Dheela’. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Screw Dheela’ marks Tiger’s second collaboration with Dharma Production after ‘Student of the Year 2’.The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.