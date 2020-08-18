Tiger Shroff flaunts his bulked up muscles in a new workout video that has the internet melting

Tiger Shroff took to social media and gave his fans a glimpse of his toned muscles in a new workout video that has left everyone stunned

Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood’s most fit actors. His washboard abs has had the internet melting over for a long time now. The actor who is an avid social media user often posts his workout videos, or throwback pictures and videos keeping fans up to date with his fitness regime. Most recently the actor took to his respective social media account and uploaded a video of him faulting his muscles while working out.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor can be seen working out in what looks like an almost empty gym. The video of him working out has sent the internet melting. He can be seen wearing a yellow tank top that reads ‘Do the work’ and red track pants. Many celebs including Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to his video. Siddhant commented, “Pumping Tiger”, while Rahul Shetty commented, “Whaaattttttt @tigerjackieshroff,” with a bunch of surprise emojis.

Here is Tiger Shroff's post:

During the lockdown, the actor has been spending a lot of time with his sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside , Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Though the film was faring well in the box office, it was a short run because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2. This is the sequel to Heropanti which was also the actor’s debut film that was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s mother shares a still of her son from Baaghi 3 as she pens a note for all the haters; See Post

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×