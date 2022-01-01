Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled abs as he walks into 2022 in style and leaves Disha Patani in awe

The year 2022 has started on a grand note and the world is taken over by the celebrations. In fact, the social media is taken over by the pics from the celebrations by commoners and pics and it is a sheer treat for the netizens. Amid this, Tiger Shroff took the social media by a storm as he dropped some stunning shirtless pics of himself on Instagram. And while the Student of The Year 2 actor is grabbing attention, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is also smitten by his swag.

To note, Tiger and Disha, who are rumoured to be dating each other for a while, are apparently vacationing together in the Maldives. Extending his new year wishes to the fans, Tiger shared stunning pics of himself flaunting ripped physique as he walked out of a door. He captioned the image as, “May the light fall upon you and your families always. Happy new year #2022”. Soon Disha took to the comment section and dropped fire emoticons for the actor. This isn’t all. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor also dropped a beautiful video along with some pics of some sunsets from 2021 as she sent new year wishes to fans. Disha wrote, “To more beautiful sunsets. Happy new year everyone. Hope this year brings new opportunities to laugh and love more”.

Take a look at Disha and Tiger’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has recently wrapped the shooting of his much talked about Ganapath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to release on Christmas 2022.