Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled body and is a sight to behold in his latest monochrome photo; Take a look

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of himself wherein he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising actors in the film industry. For his brilliant acting skills and incredible dance moves, he has emerged as a youth sensation. Tiger enjoys a massive fan following; he is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Since March 2020, the Baaghi actor has been sharing his lockdown routine on his social media handle to keep his fans updated. Today, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of himself wherein he can be seen donning a denim pant and flaunting his chiselled body.

Tiger looks extremely handsome in the latest monochrome picture. Take a look at the Heropanti actor’s latest picture here:

A few days back, Tiger shared an amazing video wherein he can be seen nailing backflips effortlessly. In the video, he can be seen wearing a red track pant paired with a black tee. The actor gave us major fitness goals with the video.

Recently, Tiger Shroff released his debut song Unbelievable and it has already crossed 13 million views on YouTube. The song is crooned and performed by Tiger himself. Further, the song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh, while it has been directed by Punit Malhotra and choreographed by Paresh.

On the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for his upcoming project which is the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside .

