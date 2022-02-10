Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled body in latest selfie; Says ‘Grateful for another productive day’

Tiger Shroff debuted with the 2014 film Heropanti along with Kriti Sanon. The 31-year-old actor has proved that apart from acting, he is well-versed in dancing as well and his well-toned body is proof that he is a fitness enthusiast too. Tiger has an army of fans on his Instagram and never shies away from giving a sneak peek of his life with them. He often treats her fans with bare body photos to flaunt his chiselled body. Recently, he shared one such selfie on Instagram.

Tiger who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 took the opportunity to share his selfie in the story section of Instagram. He flaunted his well-toned body in the photo. While sharing the picture, the Baaghi actor wrote, “Grateful for another productive day. Stay healthy everyone.” The picture was definitely an eye-candy for his fans as they wait for his photographs to come out in the public domain.

See Tiger’s post here:

Earlier, Tiger told Bombay Times his views on playing a patriotic character. He said, “I don’t think I will be able to do justice to any real-life national hero, so I wouldn’t want to risk it. It’s too big a responsibility. Real-life heroes are truly one in a million.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl.



ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff on getting a chance to play patriotic character on screen: It’s too big a responsibility