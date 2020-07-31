Tiger Shroff flaunts his intense look in a close up show and sends the internet into a meltdown; See PHOTO

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself. The Baaghi 3 star’s stunningly handsome looks left everyone gushing over him.

Among the handsome stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is known not just for his good looks but also for his action-packed performances in films as well as his killer dance moves. Tiger is among the stars who has made a name for himself all by himself and due to the same, he enjoys a massive fan following. Not just this, often Tiger shares photos and videos of his workout sessions on social media and leaves everyone astounded by his commitment and dedication.

Once again, Tiger took to social media to serve up his handsome looks in a stunning photo that left the internet swooning. Taking to his Instagram account, the Baaghi 3 star dropped a close up shot of his face and flaunted his intensely handsome looks. Without writing any caption, Tiger let the picture speak for itself. Seeing the handsome and suave star’s close up shot, several fans were left in awe and could not resist commenting on it.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tiger stayed at home with his family and often his mom Ayesha Shroff dropped glimpses of their lockdown shenanigans at home. From chilling with his sister to enjoying the sunset in his home balcony, Tiger made the best use of lockdown before returning to work. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film was announced earlier this year with 2 posters that showcase Tiger in a daredevil avatar. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

Here is Tiger Shroff’s photo:

