Tiger Shroff flaunts his jaw dropping chiselled abs as he posts a glimpse of his first shoots; Take a look

Tiger Shroff, who is an avid social media user, has shared a glimpse of his first shoot and it has left everyone in awe of his dapper look. Check out his post.

Tiger Shroff has been stealing hearts with his amazing social media posts. The Baaghi star, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been sharing his jaw dropping pictures and gym videos while shelling out major fitness goals. His posts speak volumes about his dedication towards fitness and his rigorous workout regime. The dashing actor also takes to his social media to remember and cherish his old days.

As we speak of this, the War star has shared a stunning glimpse of his first shoot on his photo-sharing app. Needless to say, it’s difficult to take the eyes off from him, courtesy his chiselled abs and toned body. Tiger has yet again managed to send the internet into a meltdown with his stunning post. Alongside it, he wrote, “Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair#eyesontheprize.” The Heropanti star yet again left fans in awe of his dapper looks. Also, one simply cannot miss the BTS track Home playing in the background. He had earlier shared a video where he managed to pull off his favourite action move only once out of 4 times.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Tiger has several good projects in his kitty. He has recently announced his next film Ganapath. Sharing the first look on his social media handles, he wrote, Yaaron ka yaar hu dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.” Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming action film is likely to release in 2022. Besides this, the actor also has Heropanti 2 and Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in the pipeline.

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

