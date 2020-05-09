Tiger Shroff flaunts his killer moves on Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0 in throwback video & we’re in awe; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and fans love his dance videos. Recently, Tiger shared a throwback rehearsal video in which he is seen grooving with choreographers to Baaghi 3 song, Dus Bahane 2.0. Check it out.

Among the popular action stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is also known for his divine dancing. With his killer moves and agility, he manages to steal away the limelight from everyone and leaves fans in awe. In his last film, Baaghi 3, Tiger flaunted his dancing skills in a song Dus Bahane 2.0 with and left everyone in awe. Being a dance lover, Tiger often shares videos of rehearsing his dance moves with choreographers on social media as well.

Speaking of this, recently, Tiger took to his Instagram story to share a throwback video in which he can be seen grooving to Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0. Yes, in the video that Tiger shared on his Instagram story, we can see him grooving with choreographers and showing off his cool moves. The Baaghi 3 star can be seen clad in a black track pant with a hoodie and shades. While showing off his moves, Tiger looked handsome and left fans in awe of his performance.

Also Read|When Tiger Shroff ran on streets of Bangkok while rehearsing for Baaghi’s action scenes and left all surprised

While several fan clubs shared Tiger’s dance video, the actor himself reposted the same from the choreographer’s handle on his Instagram story. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger has been spending time at home with his mom, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. Recently, when a virtual concert was held, I For India, Tiger joined other superstars of Bollywood and crooned to ’s film, October’s song. The video of Tiger singing won hearts of people and he even was praised by Varun and . Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s dance video:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×