Tiger Shroff flaunts his solid abs post workout session, PIC

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Not to forget Tiger’s chiseled abs which are always a topic of discussion and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers. Tiger's fit body often leaves his fans (not just the female ones but also, the men) drooling over him. Meanwhile, the ‘War’ actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories in which he is seen flaunting his abs and biceps.

In the picture, Tiger is seen flaunting his bare body and why not, after all, what are all these abs for? Tiger is also seen holding dumbbells in his both hands. The 32-year-old actor recently shared video on his Insta handle in which he could be seen looking intensely into the camera with his hypnotising gaze that won our hearts. He also could be seen sliding shades on his face and looked super-hot. He wore a blue cardigan that just suited him too well. Well, be it male or female, the handsome hunk surely knows how to keep his fans stick to his profile.

Have a look at Tiger's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.