Tiger Shroff flaunts his toned abs in new PIC post dengue recovery; fans praise and say, ‘Action hero on the spot’
Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff shared a new picture after recovering from dengue, and his well-built body received praise from fans.
Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. He inspires fans with his fitness, commitment to working out, and disciplined diet. Recently, the actor shared a new picture after recovering from dengue and his well-built physique and toned abs impressed fans, who shared their appreciation in the comments section.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff shared a new picture in which he looked charming, dressed in light blue shorts with messy hair. The actor's rugged looks, toned abs, and well-built muscles caught the attention of fans.
However, his caption surprised everyone as he revealed that the picture was taken just a day after recovering from dengue fever. It read, "Took this a day after I recovered from dengue fever." Despite his recent recovery, he looked as fit as ever, flaunting his rugged appearance and chiseled body.
Take a look:
The War actor is known for his exceptional fitness levels and dedication to martial arts, and his post further impressed fans. On the post, fans quickly flooded the comments section and praised his dedication and fitness. One user wrote, "Action hero on the spot," while another penned, "Beautiful." A fan admired his looks and commented, "Incredible after effects of dengue."
Some fans also expressed concern for his health and requested him to focus on his recovery. A fan mentioned, "Take care," while another wished, "Get well soon, Tiger."
Tiger Shroff is one of the top stars in the industry and was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and more. He will next be seen in the action-thriller film Baaghi 4 alongside stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Karan Johar for a big-budget feature film