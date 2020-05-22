Tiger Shroff flaunts his washboard abs and hopes to walk out of quarantine soon; Watch throwback video

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff treats fans with a throwback video showing off his cool walk in a shirtless avatar hoping to walk out of quarantine soon.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling posts to sharing pictures and videos, people are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Tiger Shroff, amid the lockdown, the Baaghi actor has been more active on social media. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts.

While many of us are bored sitting at home due to the lockdown and are dying to get out of the house and do something fun or meet up friends after the quarantine period gets over, Tiger has revealed his state of mind after the lockdown. Sharing a throwback video, where the Student of the Year 2 actor is seen walking with a wide smile showing off his washboard abs in a shirtless avatar inside a hotel, Tiger wrote, "Walking outta quarantine like this... i hope." Well, everyone will definitely relate to Tiger's post as we all are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over.

As soon as Tiger posted the video, his sister Krishna Shroff commented, "READY 365 DAYS, LEGEND!" Tiger's fans have also been showering love on the post.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

