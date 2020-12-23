Tiger Shroff flaunts his washboard abs in BTS shoot pics as he teases 'somethin cookin'; Disha Patani reacts

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a major hint about his next project as he shared behind-the-scenes photos from a swanky shoot. Fans of the Baaghi 3 star were left excited about seeing Tiger's cool avatar in the same.

Actor Tiger Shroff always surprises his fans with his unique projects. Be it his tryst with films or his singing debut with Unbelievable, Tiger never leaves a chance to surprise his fans. And now, it looks like the Baaghi 3 star is gearing up for another surprise for his fans as he teased them via photos on social media today. The actor, who has been keeping busy amid the pandemic, dropped stunning behind-the-scenes photos and left as well his fans impressed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared two photos where he could be seen getting his hair fixed by his stylist. In the photo, the handsome star could be seen flaunting his washboard abs in a white blazer with matching pants. The Baaghi 3 actor seemed to be gearing up to perform on stage in the photo. He is also seen sporting a cool pair of spectacles in the photo. Seeing his all-white look, fans surely were left stunned.

Sharing the photos, Tiger wrote, "Somethin cookin any guesses?" Disha Patani was among the first few to like the photos. Many other celebs like Rohit Reddy and others reacted to Tiger's stunning photos and left comments.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . He will now be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath. The film was announced last month with a first look poster. It is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

