Tiger Shroff flaunts jaw dropping washboard abs as he jokes about getting 8 pack after eating ice cream

Speak of the fittest and charming stars in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning Tiger Shroff. The handsome hunk is not just known for his acting prowess but is also adored for his dapper looks and chiselled physique. The Baaghi star, who follows a strict and intense workout regime, often leaves his fan base especially female fans gushing over him every time he drops his picture on social media. The talented actor has yet again won our hearts with his latest jaw-dropping picture that has made everyone go gaga.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Heropanti star has shared his stunning picture wherein he can be seen showing off his washboard abs and ripped body. In the caption, Tiger jokes about getting 8-pack abs after eating ice cream and said he plans to back to his old ways. He captioned the picture as, “The one and only time i ate ice cream before a shoot...guess i should go back to my old ways #bachpan.” Filmmaker Sabbir Khan too seemed to be all impressed by the actor’s latest picture. The Munna Michael director commented, “I know.” Notably, netizens are also all hearts for the picture.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

On the professional front, the 30-year-old actor will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Ganapath Part 1. Tiger announced the same on his social media and left everyone in awe with the first look poster. The handsome star will also be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Sabbir, the movie will hit theatres on July 16 next year.

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

