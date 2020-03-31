Tiger Shroff gets grooving to the beats of the Disco song at home while in lockdown; Watch VIDEO

Tiger Shroff has recently shared a few videos on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing to the beats of 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0' Check out his videos.

It won’t be wrong to call Tiger Shroff an all-rounder in terms of entertainment and we have a lot of instances to prove the same. The actor has kick-started this year with the release of the action drama Baaghi 3 that has received a humongous response from the audiences and film critics. As the entire country has been resorting to self-quarantine and social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Tiger has also been doing the same at his home.

In the midst of all this, the Baaghi actor never fails to keep in touch with his fans on social media from time to time. Of late, he has shared two videos on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen grooving to the beats of his latest music video titled ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’ The actor looks dapper as he wears a black t-shirt, puts on his shiny golden pants and dances while being recorded on the camera.

Check out the videos below:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff’s next project is Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name. His first look from the much-anticipated movie has already been revealed a long time back much to the excitement of his fans. The actor will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan again for this movie which is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. The female lead for Heropanti 2 is yet to be announced yet.

